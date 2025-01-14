Advertisement
AD

    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders

    Advertisement
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    MicroStrategy boss says $138 million awaits MSTR holders in weekly yields
    Tue, 14/01/2025 - 15:26
    A
    A
    A
    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Michael Saylor, the founder and executive chairman of MicroStrategy business intelligence firm that has switched to Bitcoin, has taken to his official account on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to address MSTR holders regarding the recently earned weekly gains.

    MicroStrategy has prepared big Bitcoin yield to holders

    The founder of MicroStrategy has announced that over the last week, the company treasury operations brought a weekly Bitcoin gain of 1,440 BTC to MSTR holders. Saylor clarified that it is 0.32% yield versus the 447,470 Bitcoins held by the company now. At the current Bitcoin price of roughly $96,000, 1,140 BTC is valued at slightly more than $138 million in total. The company now holds the equivalent of $43,482,712,500.

    Earlier this week, MicroStrategy announced yet another large Bitcoin purchase as it acquired a $243 million BTC stash. The previous accumulation was made this year on January 5, when the company scooped up $101 million worth of Bitcoin.

    Advertisement

    card

    HOT Stories
    XRP in 2025: What's Next for Ripple? Austin King Shares His Take
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 2,221%, Here's What's Happening
    Top Ripple Lawyer Says Gensler 'Anti-Crypto Crusade' Is Imploding

    Tom Lee assumes Bitcoin may crash to $50,000

    Bitcoin permabull and chief expert at Fundstrat Tom Lee has visited the CNBC studio to discuss the recent Bitcoin collapse with its regular hosts.

    Tom Lee believes that when BTC crashed to $90,000 from $96,000, it was a normal correction of roughly 15% after the recent highs reached by the leading digital currency. Lee opined that Bitcoin may demonstrate an extended correction to $70,000. However, it may drop even lower and touch on the $50,000 zone. However, if that happens that’s where it would push from to start rallying.

    Lee noted that this year Bitcoin is expected to be one of the best-performing assets and reach $250,000 by the year’s end.

    Related
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    Tue, 01/14/2025 - 11:48
    Bitcoin Could Crash to $50,000 Before Its Starts Rallying, Tom Lee Says
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Bitcoin pares losses, recovering to $97,000

    Today, Bitcoin staged a recovery, rising by roughly 7.21% and spiking from $90,600 to $97,140 per coin. There have been some bullish drivers here, including the decision of the new US president’s administration to approach trade tariffs. As a result Bitcoin, US Treasuries and S&P 500 futures have showed impressive gains.

    Besides, the PPI data release is expected today with a 3.7% increase YoY in December. Another inflation metric CPI is expected to come out tomorrow, also higher than the previous one – 2.9% YoY.

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #MicroStrategy News
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 15:23
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Promise Rings True 16 Years On: Details
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Jan 14, 2025 - 15:15
    18.64 Trillion Shiba Inu Open Interest Sets SHIB Apart
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailboxSubscribe
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Solana (SOL) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 1, 2025 - 18:00
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 1, 2025 - 15:00
    Bitcoin (BTC) Finally Rocketing: Five Indicators to Track for Bull Run
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    GuidesCryptocurrency Wallets
    Dec 30, 2024 - 14:08
    Top Cryptocurrency Wallets 2025: Guide
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    BLOCSCALE: First Launchpad on The XRP Ledger, Kicks Off $BLOC Token Private Sale Round
    KK MINER Offers New Opportunities for Dogecoin (DOGE) Audience
    Wall Street Pepe Presale Reaches $45M Milestone for New Trading Insights Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Michael Saylor Announces 1,440 Bitcoin Weekly Gains for MSTR Holders
    Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin Promise Rings True 16 Years On: Details
    18.64 Trillion Shiba Inu Open Interest Sets SHIB Apart
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD