ENG
RU

If I Did Trade OTC Securities, XRP Would Be of Interest: Peter Brandt

News
Tue, 02/23/2021 - 08:39
article image
Yuri Molchan
Savvy old-school trading legend Peter Brandt has openly called XRP token a security issued by Ripple and said he is not interested
If I Did Trade OTC Securities, XRP Would Be of Interest: Peter Brandt
Cover image via twitter.com

Prominent commodity trader Peter L. Brandt, who has also been trading Bitcoin over the past few years, has published a tweet in which he calls XRP an OTC security.

"XRP is a security issued by Ripple Labs"

Peter Brandt has shared an XRP/USDT chart on which he expects a Head and Shoulders pattern. He pointed out that he does not trade OTC securities, though.

The trading legend added that if he did, XRP would be of interest for him.

6525_XRP_01_052
Image via Twitter

Responding to a comment in which a user tried to clarify whether he read Brandt right, the trader openly shared his attitude to the Ripple-affiliated token:

$XRP is a security issued by @Ripple Labs

Brandt will not short XRP, even believing it to be a security

As reported by U.Today previously, the legendary commodity trader had already trashed Ripple's XRP in the past, calling it a manipulated scam.

In the fall of 2019, he tweeted that if the SEC understood how crypto worked, it would have declared XRP a security.

In December 2020, Brandt took to Twitter to gloat over the SEC's lawsuit against Ripple. However, he stated that he never shorts cryptocurrencies, including XRP.

His reason for this is that shorting crypto may cause some "of the exchanges to blow up."

However, despite slamming XRP, Peter Brandt keeps tweeting about it - a situation similar to that with Peter Schiff and Bitcoin.

Related
Ripple Has Proof SEC Failed to Warn Exchanges About XRP’s Security Status

The SEC never warned exchanges about XRP: Ripple's lawyer in court

On Monday, it was reported that the lawyer representing Ripple in court had found out that the Security and Exchange Commission had failed to warn major market players about its concerns that XRP may be an unregistered security sold by Ripple.

#Ripple News #XRP #Peter Brandt #Cryptocurrency Regulation
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Fed's Bullard Recognizes Bitcoin as Rival to Gold
News
02/16/2021 - 14:08

Fed's Bullard Recognizes Bitcoin as Rival to Gold
Alex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tencent by Market Capitalization as BTC Price Smashes $51,000. Who's Next?
News
02/17/2021 - 15:00

Bitcoin (BTC) Surpasses Tencent by Market Capitalization as BTC Price Smashes $51,000. Who's Next?
Vladislav Sopov
article image CryptoLocally P2P Exchange Adds Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) as GIV Community Approves Listing
News
02/18/2021 - 15:00

CryptoLocally P2P Exchange Adds Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL) as GIV Community Approves Listing
Vladislav Sopov