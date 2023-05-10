I Have Been Accumulating on Cardano (ADA) Lately: Crypto Capital Venture Founder

Founder of Crypto Venture Capital Dan Gambardello has taken to Twitter to share with his followers that, as of late, he has been building on Bitcoin and accumulating on Cardano. "It's the ultimate crypto place," he added.

Lately I’ve been building on #Bitcoin and accumulating on #Cardano. It’s the ultimate crypto power play. — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) May 10, 2023

In a recent tweet, the entrepreneur and YouTube crypto blogger extended support for Bitcoin Ordinals, saying that BTC maxis are trying to cancel them and Web3 as well, and this is a disgrace to innovation overall.

He did not specify what exactly he has been building on the blockchain of the leading digital currency but said that it was not Bitcoin Ordinals yet. BTC Ordinals are collectibles built on a Satoshi (the smallest denomination of BTC, named after the coin's mysterious inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, who is also believed by some in the crypto space to be a group of developers).

Gambardello often tweets about BTC and ADA in particular, clearly showing support for these two leading cryptocurrencies. At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $27,575, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap. Earlier this year, he tweeted that he believes ADA holders to be heavily rewarded for their patience while hodling eventually.

ADA, per the same source, is trading at $0.3578, showing a nearly 2% decline over the past 24 hours.

Gambardello has also recently admitted to holding meme cryptocurrencies. The blogger did not specify which meme coins he holds exactly and if there are the popular ones, such as Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, among them. He just tweeted that if he does not speak about them in tweets or post videos about them on his YouTube channel, it does not mean that he does not hold them.