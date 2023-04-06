Cardano (ADA) Holders Are Going to Be Heavily Rewarded but No Guarantees: Dan Gambardello

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Dan Gambardello has taken to Twitter to share an optimistic take on the future of ADA in terms of financial gains for its holders.

He tweeted that expects ADA holders who have been hodling for the last 1.5 years are going to be “heavily rewarded”. He specified that it was his intuition and there are “zero guarantees” here.

There are zero guarantees here, but my intuition tells me that all the $ADA holders who have endured the last 1.5 years are going to be heavily rewarded.



Hit the like below if you are still here and ready.#Cardano — Dan Gambardello (@cryptorecruitr) April 6, 2023

On April 5, he tweeted that he believes in ADA price recovery since the Total Value Locked on the Cardano chain keeps growing and he reckons this to be a key factor for the future ADA price growth. The TVL on the biggest Proof-Of-Stake blockchain set a record of 420.2 million ADA on March 22, per Gambardello’s tweet. That is the equivalent of approximately $144 million. When the worth of staked ADA is added to this, the overall figure increased to $155 million.

As of this writing, ADA is down 1.85 percent over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.3839, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.