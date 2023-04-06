Cardano (ADA) Holders Are Going to Be Heavily Rewarded but No Guarantees: Dan Gambardello

Thu, 04/06/2023 - 15:33
Yuri Molchan
Founder of Crypto Capital Venture remains bullish on ADA, believing in approaching high gains for holders
Cardano (ADA) Holders Are Going to Be Heavily Rewarded but No Guarantees: Dan Gambardello
Dan Gambardello has taken to Twitter to share an optimistic take on the future of ADA in terms of financial gains for its holders.

He tweeted that expects ADA holders who have been hodling for the last 1.5 years are going to be “heavily rewarded”. He specified that it was his intuition and there are “zero guarantees” here.

On April 5, he tweeted that he believes in ADA price recovery since the Total Value Locked on the Cardano chain keeps growing and he reckons this to be a key factor for the future ADA price growth. The TVL on the biggest Proof-Of-Stake blockchain set a record of 420.2 million ADA on March 22, per Gambardello’s tweet. That is the equivalent of approximately $144 million. When the worth of staked ADA is added to this, the overall figure increased to $155 million.

As of this writing, ADA is down 1.85 percent over the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.3839, according to the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

