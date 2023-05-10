Cardano (ADA) Releases Massive Update: Node 8.0.0

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Cardano (ADA) has unveiled a major update to its blockchain with the release of Node 8.0.0, laying the groundwork for the Conway ledger era (Protocol Version 9.0). This update is a vital step forward for the Cardano ecosystem as it brings several essential features that could impact the ADA token's future.

The release of Node 8.0.0 marks the beginning of experimental support for the Conway era, also known as Voltaire. While this version does not yet include any Voltaire features, it sets the stage for their implementation by creating transaction formats and providing the ability to hard fork into the era. Voltaire is anticipated to introduce crucial governance capabilities to Cardano, further decentralizing the network and empowering its community.

Stake Pool Operators (SPOs) are advised to deploy Node 8.0.0 across all their nodes, as the update brings several enhancements, including improved fairness in mempool logic, new query commands for better visibility and control over the mempool, and the ability to define the network via an environment variable. These improvements contribute to the better overall performance and functionality of the Cardano node, making it more accessible and efficient for users.

It is important to note that on the mainnet, P2P networking is intended to run only on a single relay at this time, with other relays continuing to operate with P2P disabled. This approach ensures the stability and security of the network during this transitional phase.

As the Cardano network continues to evolve and improve, its growing capabilities and efficiency may result in increased adoption and demand for the ADA token, potentially leading to a rise in its value.