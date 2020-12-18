ENG
Here's Main Driver of Bitcoin Rally, Expert Holger Zschaepitz Claims

News
Fri, 12/18/2020 - 09:30
article image
Yuri Molchan
German trader and market expert Holger Zschaepitz brings to light the main reasons for the massive Bitcoin rally to the community
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

German market expert and book author Holger Zschaepitz has taken to Twitter to point at the major driver that, in his view, has most likely provoked the present Bitcoin rally and brought the flagship cryptocurrency above $23,000 on Thursday.

He also shares the fact that Bitcoin is holding up well, along with U.S. market indexes, even as U.S.-China tensions are unfolding.

"One main driver behind the Bitcoin rally"

Holger Zschaepitz has taken to Twitter to show what he believes to be the major driver of the current BTC upsurge that has recently taken the world's largest cryptocurrency above the $20,000 level and, on Dec. 17, pushed BTC higher than $23,000.

This driver is raising the combined balance sheets of the main global central banks: the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.

As these banks, and central banks in other countries, keep providing monetary stimulus to their economies, experts believe that large-scale inflation may rise within the next decade.

Against this background, Bitcoinwith its total supply of 21 million coinsnow seems a perfect safe haven not only for many retail investors, but also for many big name financial institutions.

BTC
Image via Twitter

"Global stocks under pressure amid fresh U.S.-China tension"

In another tweet, Zschaepitz pointed out that, due to resumed U.S.-China tensions at the moment and the U.S. intention to blacklist dozens of Chinese companies, the global stock market is currently under pressure.

Bitcoin, however, he says, still holds at $22,900.

At press time, the flagship cryptocurrency is changing hands at $23,130, as per data shared by CoinMarketCap.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

