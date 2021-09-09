Here's How Many Americans Want to Make Bitcoin Official Currency

According to a new poll published by global public opinion company YouGov, more than a quarter of Americans want to follow El Salvador’s lead by making Bitcoin an official currency.
11 percent of the 4,912 US adults surveyed would “strongly support” such an initiative while 16 percent of them would “somewhat support” it.
Expectedly, the share of those who are in favor of making Bitcoin a legal currency in the U.S. is much bigger among millennial Americans aged 25-34 (44 percent).
Americans who earn more than $80,000 per year are nearly twice as likely as those who earn less than $40,000 to support making Bitcoin an official form of currency (21 percent and 11 percent, respectively).
Men are more open to adopting the flagship cryptocurrency than women (33 percent and 21 percent, respectively).
When it comes to political affiliation, 29 percent of Democrats would want to mimic an El Salvador-style crypto bet as opposed to 26 percent of Republicans.
As reported by U.Today, the Central American nation’s highly controversial Bitcoin law came into effect on Sept. 7, which coincided with a sharp price drop.