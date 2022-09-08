Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) Pre-Sale Launches With Shiba Inu (SHIB) Community in Focus

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and several other meme coins have joined the trend of tokens in the cryptocurrency market to incorporate play-to-earn games. This revolution has tapped into the gaming industry, decentralizing gaming revenue and putting powers in the hands of the players. An aspect that remains largely untapped in the mobile gaming sector which Fortrex: Colour Duels (COL)) will pioneer.

Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) is a play-and-earn game with a real-time strategy involving coloring minions to attack your enemy’s camp. Each minion will explode with a color splash till your enemy’s fortress is down. The P&E game was developed by Magnolia games (MAGG) and powered by Unity’s gaming engine.

The game is tokenized by COL tokens, which stand out against Shiba Inu (SHIB) and other gaming tokens with how you can earn the token and what you can do with it. Its many features put it in a position to be as valuable as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and a host of other tokens involved in the play-to-earn scene. Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) changes the perspectives of play-to-earn games with its fairness, sustainability, and tokenomics.

Contrary to many P2E games that use NFTs to make players have an advantage over others, Fortrex: Color Duels keeps the game leveled with its pay-to-fast feature. The pay-to-fast feature lets gamers accelerate the progression of their games which is the only “advantage” present in the game. Also, the game focuses on enjoyable gameplay more than using it as a platform to generate revenue.

Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) focused on building powerful ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) started with the aim to flip Dogecoin (DOGE) but, over the years, has incorporated features to make its ecosystem better interactive. Regardless, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most valuable coins in the market, with a market cap of almost $9 billion. Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) has features and functions to be as valuable as Shiba Inu (SHIB) in the long run.

The game has an in-game custodial wallet that can hold your COL tokens and in-game assets earned during play. This multi-functional wallet lets you turn your COL tokens or game assets into actual ERC-20 tokens in a ratio of 1: 1. You can also turn them into NFTs and directly transfer your tokens and asset into external wallets.

This wallet also transfers crypto assets from external wallets into their in-game wallets. Furthermore, like Shiba Inu (SHIB), there’s an NFTs marketplace on the platform that lets you sell and buy NFTs with COL or native tokens. However, Magnolia gets 5% of all transactions for sales made in the marketplace.

This marketplace will operate on a web app where COL users need their own wallets. There’ll be transparency on all “under-the-hood” transactions that’ll be run by a smart contract that also ensures decentralization. The NFTs marketplace is key to buying a “battle pass,” a subscription that lets players enter ranked games. Also, the NFT battle pass gives players additional game assets that will hold real value in fiat currency.

Fortrex: Color Duels (COL) launches with various gaming modules

The game modes in Fortrex: Color Duels include regular games, daily quests, ranked games, and tournaments. The regular game is free to play and can be against another player or AI. The daily quests let you earn tokens in small amounts if you play regularly and hit milestones.

The ranked games are the ones that require an NFT battle pass to access. They come with bonus COL tokens according to your ratings as controlled by a Glicko-2 rating program. In addition, tournaments have prize pools you can win from competitions with people of the same ratings.

Presale: https://battle.fortrexcolorduels.com/register

Website: https://fortrexcolorduels.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/FortrexColorDuels