FLOKI/EUR Pair to Launch on Bitpanda in 2 Days: Details

Wed, 03/15/2023 - 15:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
Popular Austrian crypto exchange announces the coming listing of Floki Inu, here’s how the price reacts to this
The official account of Floki Inu (FLOKI) on Twitter spreads the word about yet another listing by a major cryptocurrency exchange. This time the popular meme token support will be added by Austria-based platform Bitpanda on March 17 – one of the biggest and most regulated exchanges in Europe.

The platform intends to offer a massive giveaway to traders once the meme coin goes live against EUR – 1,000,000,000 FLOKI will be given away.

Users will be able to trade FLOKI against EUR, thus the meme token will be exposed to the 4 million customers of the exchange.

FLOKI price goes down, despite new listing

Still, the price has not been impacted by this yet and remains in the red zone, trading at minus 11.43 percent in the past 24 hours. The token’s current price sits at $0.00003665.

Five days ago, the meme coin was added by OKX exchange. Prior to that, FLOKI saw a handful of other listings. Among the platforms that listed it were DigiFinex, DeepCoin, India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX and others.

On March 1, FLOKI perpetual futures were listed on the Huobi cryptocurrency giant. This happened when the meme coin entered the top 100 list by market capitalization size on CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing this, FLOKI has been pushed back to the 111th spot on this crypto website.

FLOKI to be burned by its Metaverse game

As reported by U.Today, in December 2022, the Floki Inu team launched the FLOKI-powered Metaverse combat game called Valhalla. The game and all its battles are conducted on blockchain – L2 Optimism Kovan Testnet.

Valhalla contains in-game creatures (they are also NFTs) called Vera, which can be bought with FLOKI or another in-game currency that FLOKI will be able to buy. Besides, FLOKI will allow users to make various other purchases within the game and even get ways to pass through it faster and easier. Therefore, the developers believe that the game will increase demand and utility for FLOKI tokens. This way a lot of FLOKI will be locked within the game and taken out of circulation permanently, i.e. burned.

Burning, i.e. the reduction of the circulation supply of a coin, makes it more scarce and in theory, allows the price to go high.

About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

