FLOKI/EUR Pair to Launch on Bitpanda in 2 Days: Details

Popular Austrian crypto exchange announces the coming listing of Floki Inu, here’s how the price reacts to this

The official account of Floki Inu (FLOKI) on Twitter spreads the word about yet another listing by a major cryptocurrency exchange. This time the popular meme token support will be added by Austria-based platform Bitpanda on March 17 – one of the biggest and most regulated exchanges in Europe.

The platform intends to offer a massive giveaway to traders once the meme coin goes live against EUR – 1,000,000,000 FLOKI will be given away.

#Bitpanda will be listing #FLOKI on the 17th of March!



With over 4 MILLION users, Bitpanda is one of the largest and best regulated multi asset exchanges in Europe.



This listing will finally make it extremely easy for European users to buy the $FLOKI cryptocurrency with EURO. https://t.co/49oQ5aMV38 — FLOKI (@RealFlokiInu) March 15, 2023

Users will be able to trade FLOKI against EUR, thus the meme token will be exposed to the 4 million customers of the exchange.

FLOKI price goes down, despite new listing

Still, the price has not been impacted by this yet and remains in the red zone, trading at minus 11.43 percent in the past 24 hours. The token’s current price sits at $0.00003665.

Five days ago, the meme coin was added by OKX exchange. Prior to that, FLOKI saw a handful of other listings. Among the platforms that listed it were DigiFinex, DeepCoin, India’s largest crypto exchange WazirX and others.

On March 1, FLOKI perpetual futures were listed on the Huobi cryptocurrency giant. This happened when the meme coin entered the top 100 list by market capitalization size on CoinMarketCap.

At the time of writing this, FLOKI has been pushed back to the 111th spot on this crypto website.

FLOKI to be burned by its Metaverse game

As reported by U.Today, in December 2022, the Floki Inu team launched the FLOKI-powered Metaverse combat game called Valhalla. The game and all its battles are conducted on blockchain – L2 Optimism Kovan Testnet.

Valhalla contains in-game creatures (they are also NFTs) called Vera, which can be bought with FLOKI or another in-game currency that FLOKI will be able to buy. Besides, FLOKI will allow users to make various other purchases within the game and even get ways to pass through it faster and easier. Therefore, the developers believe that the game will increase demand and utility for FLOKI tokens. This way a lot of FLOKI will be locked within the game and taken out of circulation permanently, i.e. burned.

Burning, i.e. the reduction of the circulation supply of a coin, makes it more scarce and in theory, allows the price to go high.