Shiba Inu-Themed Floki (FLOKI) Now Listed on OKX: Details

Floki (FLOKI) has seen handful of exchange listings in recent weeks

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to a recent announcement, Floki (Floki) is now listed on the Seychelles-based OKX crypto exchange. Floki, which takes its name from Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Shiba Inu dog, has seen a handful of exchange listings in recent weeks.

At the start of the week, FLOKI made its way onto India's largest and most recognized cryptocurrency exchange, WazirX, with the listing of the FLOKI/USDT pair.

Days later, WazirX announced the listing of another Floki trading pair. As stated in a recent Twitter announcement, the FLOKI/INR trading pair is live on WazirX, allowing users to buy, sell and trade FLOKI with the INR currency on the platform.

According to it, this opens up Floki to hundreds of millions of Indian crypto users who want to buy it in their native currency. With this move, users of the exchange can now buy, sell and trade FLOKI on

both the INR and USDT markets.

This week as well, FLOKI Perpetuals went live on DigiFinex, allowing users to trade the token with up to 100x leverage. The exchange also listed a FLOKI/USDC pair to make Floki more accessible to users.

FLOKI was also listed on the leading Singapore-based exchange, Deepcoin, on March 3. This listing allows Deepcoin's over three million registered users to transact Floki.

At the time of writing, FLOKI was down 15% in the last 24 hours at $0.00003187 in light of recent market declines. With a market capitalization of $284 million, FLOKI ranks as the 107th largest cryptocurrency, per CoinMarketCap data.