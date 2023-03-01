FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100

Wed, 03/01/2023 - 15:12
Alex Dovbnya
Cryptocurrency exchange Huobi has added support for Floki Inu's FLOKI perpetual futures
FLOKI Futures Now Offered by Huobi as Dogecoin Rival Makes It to Top 100
Huobi, a major cryptocurrency exchange, has added Floki Inu's FLOKI perpetual futures to its list of offerings, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The popular meme coin is now officially among the top 100 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap.

The cryptocurrency, which has been dubbed a potential rival to Dogecoin, received a significant boost after its market cap and rank were correctly tracked by the crypto data platform.

As reported by U.Today, the crypto project recently revealed its 2023 roadmap, which includes a partnership with Binance Pay for crypto payments and launching a merchandise store.

Other initiatives that Floki Inu plans to unveil this year include a native staking program, a revamping of the FlokiFi protocol, and the launch of a Floki debit card. These initiatives aim to increase the platform's popularity and set it apart from the competition.

As part of its roadmap, the project's fourth phase will see the introduction of Valhalla, a flagship utility product and metaverse game.

As reported by U.Today, the Dogecoin competitor was also recently listed on KuCoin exchange.

Floki Inu's popularity surged in 2021 after Tesla CEO Elon Musk teased social media users with a photo of his Shiba Inu dog named Floki.

In late January, the price of the token surged more than 50% after the Floki DAO rallied around a proposal to permanently remove 4.97 trillion FLOKI tokens from circulation.

#Floki Inu
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

Popular

