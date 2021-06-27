PointPay
Flare Finance DeFi Ecosystem to Support XRPL-Based CSC Token: Details

Sun, 06/27/2021 - 14:49
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Pioneering decentralized financial ecosystem on Flare (FLR) blockchain expands its toolkit of supported assets yet again
Flare Finance DeFi Ecosystem to Support XRPL-Based CSC Token: Details
Flare Finance is a flagship ecosystem of decentralized financial protocols for the Flare (FLR) programmatic blockchain. Now it integrates one of the most unusual XRPL-based assets.

Introducing new coin on Flare Finance, CSC

According to the latest announcement by the Flare Finance team shared on Twitter, a new asset is going to be integrated into all Flare Finance's instruments.

Casino Coin (CSC), a core native asset of the CasinoCoin project tasked with empowering regulated crypto-friendly services with reliable transactional tools, will be released on Flare Finance.

To celebrate the introduction of Casino Coin (CSC), Flare Finance launches a promotion for all enthusiasts. Twitter users who followed the Casino Coin account, liked and re-tweeted the announcement and had three friends, are eligible for one of five $100 prizes.

Besides that, Flare Finance ecosystem pledged 125 million Casino Coins (CSC).  

More tokens, more use-cases

As covered by U.Today in March, 2021, CasinoCoin (CSC) team decided to go back to the XRP Ledger. Previously, it utilized its own purpose-written blockchain.

Flare Finance DeFi ecosystem is well-known for its democratic assets listing policy. Earlier this month, it launched a community referendum in order to choose the best options amidst BSC-based assets and 'dog-coins'.

Shina Inu Coin (SHIB), Sanshu Inu Token (SANSHU), Pancake Swap (CAKE), Binance Coin (BNB), and BAKE tokens were integrated into Flare Finance following community voting.

Flare Finance is a network of DeFis on Flare that includes stablecoin modules, wrapping tools, lending/borrowing and 'yield farming' instruments.

About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

