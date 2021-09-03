Flare Community to Have Its Own Wikipedia: Details

Early supporters of Flare (FLR) are going to release a community-driven Wikipedia site that will cover the most crucial aspects of Flare's technical and marketing process.

Flare's Wikipedia takes shape

According to the announcement shared on Twitter, Flarepedia, a new project of the Flare community, is going to be released soon. Flarepedia is set to become the first ultimate knowledge base for Flare (FLR) enthusiasts.

#Flarepedia will make it easy to share up-to-date information with other members of the #FlareCommunity



Our site will include information on both @FlareNetworks & #SongbirdNetwork 📚



Wen Flarepedia? Follow to stay updated!🚀 pic.twitter.com/WHlJ6YHbqi Ads Ads September 2, 2021

Initially, Flarepedia's mass of data will include three sections: Learn, Explore and Community. As such, it will be of use for researchers, developers and community members.

This wiki-like initiative will be fully community-driven: every Flare (FLR) enthusiast will be able to contribute to Flarepedia's informational articles.

As such, the vision of Flarepedia's initiators is very ambitious:

Our goal is to source and organize as much information about the #FlareNetwork as possible - all in a user-friendly & easy to understand website .

Spreading the word about Flare

In July 2021, the community enthusiasts behind Flarepedia organized an "ask-me-anything" session with Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare Networks. This team is behind the development of Flare.

As covered by U.Today, yesterday, on Sept. 2, 2021, Flare's team issued a warning about increased scammer activity. The fraudsters are offering FLR tokens in Stellar-based wallets.

At the same time, FLR tokens are core native assets of the Flare blockchain. As it has not been launched yet, every attempt to sell FLR is a blatant scam.