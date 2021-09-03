Flare Community to Have Its Own Wikipedia: Details

Fri, 09/03/2021 - 14:19
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Flarepedia, a multi-purpose information hub for Flare (FLR) blockchain, will launch soon
Flare Community to Have Its Own Wikipedia: Details
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Early supporters of Flare (FLR) are going to release a community-driven Wikipedia site that will cover the most crucial aspects of Flare's technical and marketing process.

Flare's Wikipedia takes shape

According to the announcement shared on Twitter, Flarepedia, a new project of the Flare community, is going to be released soon. Flarepedia is set to become the first ultimate knowledge base for Flare (FLR) enthusiasts.

Initially, Flarepedia's mass of data will include three sections: Learn, Explore and Community. As such, it will be of use for researchers, developers and community members.

This wiki-like initiative will be fully community-driven: every Flare (FLR) enthusiast will be able to contribute to Flarepedia's informational articles.

As such, the vision of Flarepedia's initiators is very ambitious:

Our goal is to source and organize as much information about the #FlareNetwork as possible - all in a user-friendly & easy to understand website .

Spreading the word about Flare

In July 2021, the community enthusiasts behind Flarepedia organized an "ask-me-anything" session with Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare Networks. This team is behind the development of Flare.

As covered by U.Today, yesterday, on Sept. 2, 2021, Flare's team issued a warning about increased scammer activity. The fraudsters are offering FLR tokens in Stellar-based wallets.

At the same time, FLR tokens are core native assets of the Flare blockchain. As it has not been launched yet, every attempt to sell FLR is a blatant scam.

article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

