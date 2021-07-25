Flare Networks CEO Hugo Philion Explains Why Flare's Mainnet Launch Is Postponed

News
Sun, 07/25/2021 - 13:11
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Co-founder of Flare Networks sat down with Australian crypto enthusiast Tim Rowley to discuss latest announcements regarding Flare and Songbird
Flare Networks CEO Hugo Philion Explains Why Flare's Mainnet Launch Is Postponed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents

Why is Songbird different from an ordinary testnet? Which features of Flare prevent the project from rolling out the mainnet version right now? Which applications are ready to go live on Flare? In his latest interview, CEO Hugo Philion attempted to cover the most sensitive issues regarding Flare (FLR).

"Bizarre and wonderful position"

The most interesting questions for Flare (FLR) supporters relate to the surprising release of Songbird's "canary network" that is set to simulate the financial and technical designs expected to dominate in Flare's mainnet. With this release, the mainnet launch of Flare is postponed until Q4, 2020.

Mr. Philion stressed that his project "doesn't have the luxury" to be a "ghost chain" with trivial transactional value, low development activity and a small community. According to him, the launch of Flare (FLR) is one of the most "publicized" releases in crypto as it addresses one of the largest userbases ever.

The risks of a fast launch are too high, with that level of interest to project from both blockchain entrepreneurs with their dApps and average users. As a result, the team has decided to launch a more sophisticated "real-life" development experiment, Songbird.

Related
Flare (FLR) Introduces Canary Network Songbird for Pre-Mainnet Stress Tests

Unlike ordinary testnets, Songbird comes with its own native token, SGB, with limited supply: "sandbox" tokens will be airdropped  instead of being deployed to "faucets."

No guarantees by the team

Mr. Philion also emphasized that, upon the Flare mainnet launch, his team will not bear responsibility for the progress of Songbird and Flare itself. All initiatives, protocol upgrades and other major changes will be up to the community. Mr. Philion's team, therefore, should not be treated as a vendor of cloud blockchain computation, he added.

Another interesting question touched on the recent strategic investment round, in which Flare Networks raised an eye-watering $11.3 million from iconic VC investors, including Kenetic Capital and Digital Currency Group.

CEO Philion claims that this sum will be enough to fuel "years" of development for his engineers, so the next funding round is not at the top of Flare's agenda.

#Flare News
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

article image BTC, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for July 25
07/25/2021 - 18:31
BTC, XRP, and ADA Price Analysis for July 25
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
article image Amazon Readying to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash, According to Insider
07/25/2021 - 18:07
Amazon Readying to Accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, and Bitcoin Cash, According to Insider
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image How to Participate in the Concordium Network as a Node
07/25/2021 - 17:30
How to Participate in the Concordium Network as a Node
Heewon JangHeewon Jang