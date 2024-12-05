Flare Adds XRP as FAsset on Songbird Ahead of Mainnet Launch

Flare , a blockchain network for data, has announced the introduction of FAssets on its canary network, Songbird, ahead of the Flare mainnet launch.

Advertisement

Designed to bridge the gap for cryptocurrencies that do not natively support smart contracts, FAssets promise to unlock new use cases for assets like XRP, BTC and DOGE.

The overcollateralized bridging mechanism is first being tested on Songbird before a full launch on Flare.

Traditional bridging mechanisms, such as custodial solutions or so-called “trustless” multi-signature setups, often introduce vulnerabilities. These mechanisms either rely on centralized entities, as in the case of WBTC, or are susceptible to safety or liveness attacks if over-leveraged.

Advertisement

FAssets use overcollateralization, ensuring that for every unit of cryptocurrency bridged, a greater value of collateral is locked to back into it. This structure minimizes trust requirements and offers a safeguard against over-leveraging risks. Coupled with liquidation mechanisms, this method creates a trust-minimized and secure system for bridging assets.

By creating a decentralized system for minting, trading and redeeming bridged assets, Flare aims to provide these tokens with the same utility as native smart-contract assets.

To stimulate adoption on Songbird, a retroactive airdrop pool of $260,000 in rFLR is allocated to incentivize agents and collateral pool participants. Users will earn rewards for testing minting, redemption and trading processes.