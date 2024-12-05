Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Flare Adds XRP as FAsset on Songbird Ahead of Mainnet Launch

    Advertisement
    article image
    Dan Burgin
    This will allow Songbird to integrate smart functionality for broader DeFi capabilities
    Thu, 5/12/2024 - 16:14
    Flare Adds XRP as FAsset on Songbird Ahead of Mainnet Launch
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Flare, a blockchain network for data, has announced the introduction of FAssets on its canary network, Songbird, ahead of the Flare mainnet launch.

    Advertisement

    Designed to bridge the gap for cryptocurrencies that do not natively support smart contracts, FAssets promise to unlock new use cases for assets like XRP, BTC and DOGE.

    The overcollateralized bridging mechanism is first being tested on Songbird before a full launch on Flare. 

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Says He’ll Keep His Bitcoin Promise As BTC Breaks $100,000
    Nasdaq-Listed Company to Buy XRP and Bitcoin
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt on Bitcoin $100,000: 'I Didn't Understand The Big Deal’
    ‘Rich Dad Poor Dad’ Author’s Huge Bitcoin 2024 Predictions, Here’s Where They Ended Up

    Traditional bridging mechanisms, such as custodial solutions or so-called “trustless” multi-signature setups, often introduce vulnerabilities. These mechanisms either rely on centralized entities, as in the case of WBTC, or are susceptible to safety or liveness attacks if over-leveraged.

    Advertisement

    FAssets use overcollateralization, ensuring that for every unit of cryptocurrency bridged, a greater value of collateral is locked to back into it. This structure minimizes trust requirements and offers a safeguard against over-leveraging risks. Coupled with liquidation mechanisms, this method creates a trust-minimized and secure system for bridging assets.

    By creating a decentralized system for minting, trading and redeeming bridged assets, Flare aims to provide these tokens with the same utility as native smart-contract assets.

    To stimulate adoption on Songbird, a retroactive airdrop pool of $260,000 in rFLR is allocated to incentivize agents and collateral pool participants. Users will earn rewards for testing minting, redemption and trading processes.

    #Flare Network
    About the author
    article image
    Dan Burgin

    Dan is a news editor and writer with 12 years of experience in finance and emerging technologies, with a strong focus on crypto. Covering a broad spectrum of topics, from fintech startups to AI, he provides an in-depth overview of the current state of the crypto market, along with insights into its potential for future disruption.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 16:11
    MicroStrategy Imitator Semler Scientific Buys 303 Bitcoin
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 16:04
    What Does $100,000 for Bitcoin Really Mean? Binance CEO Explains
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Nov 20, 2024 - 15:06
    NOW Wallet Makes Crypto and DeFi Accessible for Newcomers: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Phantom Wallet Integrates Sui
    STEPN GO and adidas launch First-Ever STEPN GO x adidas Physical Shoe Drop
    aelf First Halving Event: A Milestone in Sustainable Blockchain Growth
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy Imitator Semler Scientific Buys 303 Bitcoin
    What Does $100,000 for Bitcoin Really Mean? Binance CEO Explains
    Bernstein: Bitcoin to Replace Gold
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD