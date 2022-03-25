ExxonMobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot, SHIB Profitability Spikes to 41%, DOGE Added to Bitcoin of America ATMs: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today’s daily news digest keeps you informed of the most important updates in the crypto industry

U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Take a closer look at the world of crypto!

ExxonMobil to expand gas-to-Bitcoin pilot to more countries

As reported by Bloomberg on Thursday, American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil ponders using excess natural gas for mining Bitcoin in Argentina, Guyana, Germany and Nigeria. The source in the report says that the company is already running a gas-to-Bitcoin pilot in North Dakota, which is yet to be confirmed by ExxonMobil. Major oil companies typically get rid of unwanted gas by flaring it, which damages the environment. The pilot uses 18 million cubic feet of gas to power Bitcoin mining.

Dogecoin now added to Bitcoin of America ATMs

Dogecoin can easily compete with such major cryptos as Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of adoption. On Wednesday, Bitcoin of America, a popular virtual currency exchange, announced that Dogecoin has been added to its Bitcoin ATM machines (BTMs). With over 1,800 BTMs across 31 states, Dogecoin’s adoption may get a great boost. The reason behind this decision is Bitcoin of America recognizing the meme cryptocurrency’s growing popularity.

Shiba Inu's profitability jumps to 41%

IntoTheBlock data shows that after dropping to 35% earlier in March, the profitability of Shiba Inu has increased to 41%. At the moment, SHIB is trading at $0.00002484, demonstrating a 13% price increase over the past week. In addition to this good news, NOWPayments recently announced the introduction of a new feature that allows merchants to burn a portion of the profits they receive in Shiba Inu (SHIB) or Doge Killer (LEASH).

SEC wants to redact some notes taken during meeting with third parties

The SEC has filed a new motion with the court, seeking permission to redact some of the notes from its meetings with third parties. According to the plaintiff, the notes are protected by the deliberative process privilege (DPP), a common-law principle that protects internal agency data. Previously, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn partially granted Ripple's motion to compel the production of some of the SEC's internal documents. Now, the SEC states that it can redact "any portion of the notes" that reflect the author's own thinking or the staff's deliberations.

The regulator wants to redact the notes taken by Valerie A. Szczepanik in February 2014, as well as notes by former SEC employees Michael Seaman and Jonathan Ingram.