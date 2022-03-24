Exxon Mobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot to More Countries

News
Thu, 03/24/2022 - 19:24
article image
Alex Dovbnya
American multinational oil and gas giant ExxonMobil is yet to officially confirm its gas-to-Bitcoin pilot
Exxon Mobil to Expand Gas-to-Bitcoin Pilot to More Countries
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

American multinational oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil is considering using excess natural gas in order to mine Bitcoin in Argentina, Guyana, Germany, and Nigeria, according to a Bloomberg report published earlier this Thursday.

The report, which cites sources in the know, says that oil behemoth is already running a gas-to-Bitcoin pilot in North Dakota, the U.S. The existence of such a project is yet to be confirmed by the company itself.   

ExxonMobil has secured a deal with Denver, Colorado-based Crusoe Energy Systems, which converts excess natural gas into electricity and allows earning Bitcoin.

Related
Malaysia Has No Plans to Recognize Bitcoin as Legal Currency
Major oil companies such as Exxon and BP typically get rid of unwanted gas by flaring it. The practice is considered to be damaging to the environment since it contributes to global warming.

The pilot uses 18 million cubic feet of gas, which otherwise would have been dumped into the atmosphere, for powering Bitcoin mining.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image $40 Million Worth of Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales - DOGE Loses to MATIC: Details
03/24/2022 - 16:18
$40 Million Worth of Dogecoin Held by Top BSC Whales - DOGE Loses to MATIC: Details
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Shiba Inu's Profitability Jumps to 41%, Price Tests Key Barrier
03/24/2022 - 16:12
Shiba Inu's Profitability Jumps to 41%, Price Tests Key Barrier
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse
03/24/2022 - 16:00
Your Favorite Axe Body Spray Coming to Metaverse
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya