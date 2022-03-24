Whale Acquires 3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens As SHIB Shows 11% Weekly Rise

An ETH whale has acquired a massive amount of SHIB, now holding almost 4 trillion canine tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

According to data provided by Etherscan, an anonymous whale has purchased a staggering amount of Shiba Inu, pocketing 200,588,182,473 meme tokens.

This amount of crypto is worth $4,944,498. Etherscan shows that this has been the second transaction to this wallet over the past week.

The previous one took place five days ago, bringing the whale 3,713,675,424,944 SHIB. At the time of writing, the address holds a comprised 3,914,263,607,418 Shiba Inu.

Image by Etherscan

In the meantime, SHIB has shown a rise of 11.19 percent in the past week. As of this writing, the second largest canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00002462, as per CoinMarketCap.

That is 72.13 percent down from the all-time high of $0.00008845 reached by the token on October 28.