Whale Acquires 3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens As SHIB Shows 11% Weekly Rise

According to data provided by Etherscan, an anonymous whale has purchased a staggering amount of Shiba Inu, pocketing 200,588,182,473 meme tokens.
This amount of crypto is worth $4,944,498. Etherscan shows that this has been the second transaction to this wallet over the past week.
The previous one took place five days ago, bringing the whale 3,713,675,424,944 SHIB. At the time of writing, the address holds a comprised 3,914,263,607,418 Shiba Inu.
In the meantime, SHIB has shown a rise of 11.19 percent in the past week. As of this writing, the second largest canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00002462, as per CoinMarketCap.
That is 72.13 percent down from the all-time high of $0.00008845 reached by the token on October 28.