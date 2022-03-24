Whale Acquires 3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens As SHIB Shows 11% Weekly Rise

News
Thu, 03/24/2022 - 21:28
article image
Yuri Molchan
An ETH whale has acquired a massive amount of SHIB, now holding almost 4 trillion canine tokens
Whale Acquires 3.7 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens As SHIB Shows 11% Weekly Rise
According to data provided by Etherscan, an anonymous whale has purchased a staggering amount of Shiba Inu, pocketing 200,588,182,473 meme tokens.

This amount of crypto is worth $4,944,498. Etherscan shows that this has been the second transaction to this wallet over the past week.

The previous one took place five days ago, bringing the whale 3,713,675,424,944 SHIB. At the time of writing, the address holds a comprised 3,914,263,607,418 Shiba Inu.

SHIBwhale3tril_00
Image by Etherscan

In the meantime, SHIB has shown a rise of 11.19 percent in the past week. As of this writing, the second largest canine cryptocurrency is changing hands at $0.00002462, as per CoinMarketCap.

That is 72.13 percent down from the all-time high of $0.00008845 reached by the token on October 28.

SHIBCMC11%_009876
Image by CoinMarketCap
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

