    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Is Your Defense In Current Global Insanity - ‘Prepare for Crash’

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 8/05/2025 - 12:06
    Renowned investor and writer Kiyosaki shares a new Bitcoin message as the US economy faces another huge challenge
    Robert Kiyosaki, a famous investor, a financial education advocate also known for his popular book “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has addressed the cryptocurrency community with a new Bitcoin message in light of the recent events that threaten to give both US and Japanese economies a hard blow.

    Japanese car giants adjusting their US plans

    In his tweet, Kiyosaki claims that Japanese automobile brands Toyota, Honda, and Nissan “have decided to stop selling cars in US,” claiming that this was caused by the high tariffs imposed by the new US president Donald Trump. However, what really happened is that Nissan paused new orders for the QX50 and QX55 SUVs produced in Mexico.

    They also revised plans to reduce production in the US, including halting production of the Rogue SUV in Japan for a period. Nissan is also canceling plans to build two electric sedans in the US. According to Reuters, Toyota cancelled production at two US plants for two weeks due to anticipated sales drops

    Besides, Honda and Nissan have officially ended negotiations about merging.

    Kiyosaki's economic turmoil message: "Bitcoin is still your defense"

    Based on the news about Japanese car companies and their adjusted plans for producing and selling cars in the US, perhaps slightly exaggerated by Kyiosaki for a dramatic effect, the finance book author believes that this would mean a hard blow against the US economy.

    Namely, he expects massive unemployment and crash of many towns dependent upon Japanese cars” coming to the US. He says that local US car-makers, such as Ford, GM, etc, “may boom…. If they can gear up fast enough.”

    He is warning the US population: “As pilots say, strap in tight and prepare for crash.” Kiyosaki believes that the current trade wars ignited by Donald Trump are dangerous and may lead to actual military conflicts in the future, reminding that he himself took part in the Vietnam war twice and cursing any war as “human insanity at its worse.”

    In any case, he believes that when it comes to the economic side of the current or any future market turmoil “caused by greed, insanity, and fear”, “gold, silver, and Bitcoin still your defense.”

