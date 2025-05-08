SHIB to Soar 1,000% in 3 Days: SHIB Executive, But Here's Catch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The official Shiba Inu marketing lead known under the pseudonym Lucie has taken to her account on the social media platform X (widely known as Twitter in the past) to share with the community her desired vision of SHIB's price movement in the coming days.

SHIB to add 1,000% in 3 days? Affirmation

She warned that this was quite an ambitious affirmation of SHIB doing 1,000% over just three next days. Jestingly, Lucie said that she had told everyone about it, including her boss and her cat.

Affirmation:

Shib’s about to do a 1000% in 3 days—I’ve already told my snacks, my cat, and my boss. If it moons, I’m emotionally unavailable for anything but victory laps and happy barking.



At press time, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, SHIB is changing hands at $0.000013148. A 1,000% price growth would mean it would reach 0.000144628. Such a price jump in just three days seems unlikely. However, the community took Lucie’s affirmation enthusiastically and supported her with positive comments.

The SHIB team keeps repeating on X posts that Shiba Inu price growth can be largely fueled by increased adoption and utility. In particular, it can be fueled by an increased use of layer-2 solution Shibarium since every transaction is paid for with BONE. Thirty percent of this gas fee is set aside, converted into SHIB and then burned to reduce the 500-billion circulating SHIB supply.

SHIB burns rocket 4,883%

Data shared by popular wallet tracker Shibburn reveals that over the past 24 hours, thanks to the efforts of the SHIB community, the burn rate of this canine-themed cryptocurrency has surged by an impressive 4,833.98%. This spike was achieved thanks to the transfer of 15,828,602 SHIB to unspendable wallets.

Nearly all of this amount of crypto was burned in a single transfer, which carried 15,293,032 meme coins to a dead-end blockchain wallet.