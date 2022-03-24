SEC v. Ripple: Regulator Wants to Redact Some Notes Taken During Meeting with Third Parties

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants to redact some of the notes its officials took during meetings with third parties

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has filed a new motion, asking the court's permission to redact some of the notes from its meetings with third parties.



The plaintiff argues that the notes are protected by deliberative process privilege (DPP), a common-law principle that shields internal agency information.



As reported by U.Today, Ripple's motion to compel the production of some of the SEC's internal documents was partially granted by Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn. The draft emails that shed more light on the infamous Ethereum speech of former top official Willian Hinman are at the center of the dispute. Ripple keeps accusing the SEC of forcing it to compete on an uneven playing field by providing regulatory clarity for its competitor and then filing a lawsuit against the company that alleges that the XRP cryptocurrency is an unregistered security.