Ex-Ripple Exec Remains Bullish on XRP

Mon, 03/20/2023 - 16:41
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Former director of developer relations at Ripple Matt Hamilton has expressed his bullish stance on XRP despite mocking the XRP community for spreading conspiracy theories about ISO 20022
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Matt Hamilton, the former director of developer relations at Ripple, has expressed his bullish stance on XRP despite mocking the community for spreading conspiracy theories about ISO 20022. In a series of tweets, 

Hamilton poked fun at the community's hype surrounding the migration to ISO 20022, which began on March 20.

ISO 20022 is a messaging standard for financial institutions that aims to improve the interoperability between various payment systems and enhance data flows.

The XRP community has been hyping up the migration, claiming that it would significantly benefit Ripple and XRP.

However, ISO 20022 is crypto-agnostic, and it is not directly related to Ripple or any other cryptocurrency project. Hence, the migration would not affect XRP in the way some people believe.

Hamilton, who left Ripple last March, believes that the community will now find another date for its conspiracy theories. “Yeah, it won't stop. The nutters will just latch on to another date,” he tweeted.   

Despite his skepticism towards the community, Hamilton remains bullish on XRP, stating that he believes the XRP Ledger is still the best technology for decentralized payments. 

His bullish stance comes as XRP recently surpassed $20 billion in market value.

The surge in the XRP price can be attributed to the ongoing banking crisis has led investors to flock to cryptocurrencies to hedge against the financial turmoil. 

Furthermore, speculation about the US Federal Reserve stopping rate hikes has also contributed to the recent price surge for Bitcoin and major altcoins, including XRP. 

article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

