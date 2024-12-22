Advertisement
    DOGE to Moon or Ground? Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on 2025 Forecast

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Dogecoin (DOGE) creator reveals truth where meme coin price will be end of year
    Sun, 22/12/2024 - 12:02
    DOGE to Moon or Ground? Dogecoin Creator Breaks Silence on 2025 Forecast
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The future of Dogecoin (DOGE) is up in the air as 2025 draws near, and even its creator, Billy Markus, also known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, has not offered any solid clues. When a follower asked him about the potential peak of DOGE by the end of December, Markus responded with a characteristically nonchalant "no idea" GIF, reflecting the unpredictability surrounding the cryptocurrency.

    This sentiment echoes the current market mood, as Dogecoin's price trajectory remains highly volatile. It started the year with a big upward trend, surging by an impressive 520% and reaching a high of $0.4846.

    But in the last two weeks, it has taken a 30% dive, which has dampened the market's enthusiasm. People are now wondering what's in store for the coin. While there was optimism earlier in December, recent corrections have made things more uncertain.

    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    If you look at the big picture, it might just be a healthy correction instead of a long-term reversal. On a monthly chart, DOGE gained a whopping 161% in November, followed by a 24% pullback in December. Analysts say this could set the stage for growth in January, but December might still be a bit slow.

    Right now, Dogecoin is over five times higher than it was at the start of the year, which is why it's one of the top cryptocurrencies in 2024. But its wild price swings and the recent dip have left investors and fans feeling a bit unsure about what's coming.

    For now, the future of DOGE in 2025 is anyone's guess, with market players torn between hope and caution.

    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

