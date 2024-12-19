SHIB Price Prediction for December 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The crypto market has turned red, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has dropped by 6.47% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $0.00002449. If it happens, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.000025 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the picture is less positive. Even if today's bar closes bullish, the accumulated energy is not enough for a continued upward move.

In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000023-$0.000026 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If it happens below $0.00002418, the correction may continue to the next support of $0.00002107.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002446 at press time.