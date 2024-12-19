Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    SHIB Price Prediction for December 19

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can rate of SHIB get back to its local peaks?
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 13:31
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The crypto market has turned red, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    SHIB chart by CoinStats

    SHIB/USD

    The rate of SHIB has dropped by 6.47% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $0.00002449. If it happens, there is a possibility to see a test of the $0.000025 range by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the picture is less positive. Even if today's bar closes bullish, the accumulated energy is not enough for a continued upward move. 

    In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.000023-$0.000026 is the more likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should pay attention to the candle's closure in terms of the previous bar's low. If it happens below $0.00002418, the correction may continue to the next support of $0.00002107.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002446 at press time.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

