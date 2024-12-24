Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Some of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish, as it is near the local support.

If the breakout of the $0.8931 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.88-$0.89 area.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain yesterday’s upward move. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sellers may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.85 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is also rather more bearish than bullish. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below them, traders may witness a test of the $0.8173 level shortly.

ADA is trading at $0.8961 at press time.