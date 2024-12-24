Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 24

    Advertisement
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can traders expect one more decline from Cardano (ADA)?
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 10:27
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 24
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Some of the coins have come back to the green zone, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ADA/USD

    The rate of Cardano (ADA) has dropped by 1% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ADA is looking bearish, as it is near the local support. 

    Related
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 23
    Mon, 12/23/2024 - 13:25
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 23
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the breakout of the $0.8931 level happens, the decline is likely to continue to the $0.88-$0.89 area.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to maintain yesterday’s upward move. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, sellers may again seize the initiative, which may lead to a drop to the $0.85 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is also rather more bearish than bullish. If the weekly bar closes around the current prices or below them, traders may witness a test of the $0.8173 level shortly.

    ADA is trading at $0.8961 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 10:13
    BTC, DOGE and XRP in Spotlight as Crypto Liquidations Down to $240 Million
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 10:04
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    How Miners Can Maximize Profits with Mining Pools
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 24
    BTC, DOGE and XRP in Spotlight as Crypto Liquidations Down to $240 Million
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD