    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 23

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect ongoing rise from Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP?
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 13:25
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A new week has started with bears putting the pressure on, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 1.16% over the last day.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, bulls are trying to seize the initiative. However, it is too early to think about a reversal. Even if the candle closes in the green zone, there are low chances of a sharp upward move. Meanwhile, sideways trading in the area of $95,000-$98,000 is the most likely scenario.

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,031 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Ethereum (ETH) has followed the decline of BTC, going down by 1.51%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the rate of ETH is trading similarly to BTC. The price is far from the main levels, which means neither buyers nor sellers are dominating. Thus, the volume is declining, confirming the absence of energy. All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs in the short term.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,349 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is not an exception to the rule, falling by 2.63%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of XRP is looking neither bullish nor bearish. None of the sides has accumulated enough energy yet. If buyers want to restore the lost initiative, they need to get the rate back to the $2.40 area. Only in that case is there a chance to see an ongoing midterm rise.

    XRP is trading at $2.2160 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

