Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    The Bitcoin price has sured by nearly 6% over the past 24 hours
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 18:07
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve
    Cover image via stock.adobe.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is approaching the $100,000 level once again on Christmas Eve. 

    Advertisement

    The pioneer cryptocurrency is currently changing hands at $98,703, according to data provided by CoinGecko. 

    The cryptocurrency has surged by nearly 6% in mere hours, with some pundits jokingly describing this overperformance as a "Christmas miracle." 

    HOT Stories
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve
    Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Gets Listed on Major Exchange
    67 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Level About to Disappear
    Binance Just Dropped 11 Pairs: Is Your Token Affected?

    Following the sudden spike, Bitcoin bears might not be in the festive spirit. According to data provided by CoinGlass, roughly $61 million worth of Bitcoin shorts ended up being liquidated over the past four hours. 

    Advertisement

    The S&P 500 index has also closed 1% higher while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index, which recently added business intelligence MicroStrategy, is up by 1.3%. 

    The recent Bitcoin purchase is a welcome development for Bitcoin bulls had been struggling to regain ground following the Fed's hawkish rhetoric. However, even following the most recent price surge, the Bitcoin price is still down roughly 9% from its record high of $108,135 on Dec. 17. 

    Last year, Bitcoin was trading at the $43,000 level on Christmas Eve. In 2022, the flagship cryptocurrency was changing hands at roughly $16,000 after enduring a massive crash that occurred following the FTX implosion.  

    So far, the cryptocurrency has surged by nearly 140% in 2024, and some pundits of the likes of SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scramucci believe that the flagship coin might double in price in 2025. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 24, 2024 - 15:56
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD