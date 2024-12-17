Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 319,571% — What's Happening?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Key SHIB metric shows six-figure surge, while millions of Shiba Inu get scorched
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 14:46
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Prominent crypto tracker Shibburn has published data showing that the SHIB community has remained dedicated to removing meme coins from the circulating supply.

    The spike in the burn rate over the past day has constituted six figures, with several tens of millions SHIB sent to a virtual furnace.

    Burn rate spikes 319,571%

    A tweet published by Shibburn earlier today reported that the SHIB burn rate spike comprised a staggering 319,571.27%, while the community has pushed 35,713,674 Shiba Inu meme coins out of the circulating supply, locking those SHIB in unspendable wallets for good.

    The three biggest transfers carried 15,546,918 SHIB; 11,196,225 SHIB and 8,804,670 Shiba Inu meme coins.

    If we look at the SHIB burns conducted during the past week, we see that it is slightly in the red zone, showing minus 94.31%. However, the actual amount of destroyed SHIB coins is roughly four times bigger and constitutes 138,987,010 SHIB.

    As covered by U.Today, on Monday, an anonymous whale helped burn SHIB coins, transferring 20,035,968 SHIB to a dead-end wallet in a single move.

    SHIB price unfazed by new Bitcoin record peak

    On Monday, the world’s leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, succeeded in reaching a new all-time high of $107,780. While SHIB has reacted to the price dumps and surges of BTC before, this time, the correlation between them seems to be lost so far.

    After printing a more than 22% recovery last week, the SHIB price has been moving sideways in a slightly descending trajectory. After dropping from the $0.00002978 level behind, SHIB has been striving to surpass the $0.00002822 resistance but has failed so far.

    After a minor 2% increase today, the second biggest meme coin in terms of market capitalization size, SHIB, is changing hands at $0.00002738.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Token Burn #Meme Cryptocurrencies #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
