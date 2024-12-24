Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 24

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    How long is correction of Binance Coin (BNB) going to last?
    Tue, 24/12/2024 - 13:03
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to restore the lost positions, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    BNB chart by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.56% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the rate of BNB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is on its way to the local support of $684.39. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $680 zone soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $700. If the rate gets back to it and fixes above, there is a possibility of seeing ongoing growth to the $720 range until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions as only a few days remain until the bar's closure. 

    However, if the candle closes around current prices, one may expect sideways trading in the zone of $640-$740.

    BNB is trading at $686.39 at press time.

    #Binance coin price prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

