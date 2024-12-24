Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for December 24

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to restore the lost positions, according to CoinStats.

The price of Binance Coin (BNB) has increased by 2.56% over the last 24 hours.

Despite today's growth, the rate of BNB is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The price is on its way to the local support of $684.39. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $680 zone soon.

On the daily time frame, one should pay attention to the nearest vital zone of $700. If the rate gets back to it and fixes above, there is a possibility of seeing ongoing growth to the $720 range until the end of the week.

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any long-term predictions as only a few days remain until the bar's closure.

However, if the candle closes around current prices, one may expect sideways trading in the zone of $640-$740.

BNB is trading at $686.39 at press time.