BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF

According to data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock's Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund managed to attract nearly $44 million worth of inflows on Tuesday.

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) now boasts $3.65 billion in net assets.

For comparison, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded substantial outflows of $188 million.

Overall, Bitcoin ETFs bled a whopping $338 million on Tuesday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) logged $83.16 million and $75 million million worth of outflows, respectively.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) is the only ETF product in the green with $8.5 million worth of inflows. The company’s Ethereum ETH is also in the green with roughly $6 million worth of inflows.

“Grateful as ever to the investors that choose Bitwise to steward their assets in the space. Excited for the road ahead,” Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said.

Of course, one should not miss the forest for the trees when analyzing the most recent ETF data. Despite the recent underperformance, BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF is still a tremendously successful product, which is likely to be viewed as the biggest cryptocurrency story of the year. Overall, IBIT has attracted nearly $54 billion in net assets in less than a year.

As reported by U.Today, Bitwise predicted that the total inflows recorded by Bitcoin ETFs this year could eclipse those recorded in 2024.

Recently, Bitcoin ETFs surpassed Satoshi by the total amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges.