Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum ETFs outperformed Bitcoin ETFs on Christmas Eve
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 8:03
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    According to data provided by SoSoValue, BlackRock's Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded fund managed to attract nearly $44 million worth of inflows on Tuesday. 

    Advertisement

    The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) now boasts $3.65 billion in net assets. 

    For comparison, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) recorded substantial outflows of $188 million. 

    HOT Stories
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    XRP's Flag Pattern: What to Expect? Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Equilibrium, Bitcoin (BTC) Critical Support Level Reached
    World's Greatest Angel Investor Warns That MicroStrategy Is Buying Too Much Bitcoin
    Bitcoin Approaching $100K on Christmas Eve

    Overall, Bitcoin ETFs bled a whopping $338 million on Tuesday. Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) logged $83.16 million and $75 million million worth of outflows, respectively. 

    Advertisement

    Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (BITB) is the only ETF product in the green with $8.5 million worth of inflows. The company’s Ethereum ETH is also in the green with roughly $6 million worth of inflows. 

    “Grateful as ever to the investors that choose Bitwise to steward their assets in the space. Excited for the road ahead,” Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley said. 

    Of course, one should not miss the forest for the trees when analyzing the most recent ETF data. Despite the recent underperformance, BlackRock's spot Bitcoin ETF is still a tremendously successful product, which is likely to be viewed as the biggest cryptocurrency story of the year. Overall, IBIT has attracted nearly $54 billion in net assets in less than a year. 

    As reported by U.Today, Bitwise predicted that the total inflows recorded by Bitcoin ETFs this year could eclipse those recorded in 2024. 

    Recently, Bitcoin ETFs surpassed Satoshi by the total amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges.

    #Ethereum News #BlackRock
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 8:39
    Economist Declares 'Santa Rally' on Bitcoin
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 6:03
    Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Economist Declares 'Santa Rally' on Bitcoin
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD