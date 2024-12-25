Advertisement
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Major Shiba Inu executive breaks silence on SHIB Metaverse project and its launch
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 10:26
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Pseudonymous marketing lead Lucie of the Shiba Inu team has published a tweet dedicated to the SHIB Metaverse, a project that has been in the works for the past two years but has seen no updates for a long while already.

    Lucie published a reminder as to what the metaverse on Shibarium will be like and what it can give Shibarium users.

    SHIB Metaverse recap and early access

    Lucie’s post features the metaverse project that the SHIB developer team has been working away on. She reminded the community that the metaverse will be powered by the layer-2 Shibarium solution, and it will be much more than just a digital space for the vast global SHIB community. It will be a “platform for creativity, connection, and ownership.”

    Lucie’s reminder says that in the metaverse, anyone can claim their digital land recorded on the blockchain: “Own, trade, and develop virtual real estate.” The metaverse allows creating one’s personalized avatars “with endless customization options that reflect your style and vision.”

    The metaverse contains all types of locations — “cozy retreats” and “bustling cities.” Parts of virtual lands here are called “hubs,” and over the past two years, the SHIB team has presented several of them to the community, featuring locations such as the “WAGMI Temple” and “Rocket Pond.”

    The metaverse is expected to become a huge virtual hub for the SHIB community, allowing users to spend time in it, get together, share ideas, enjoy themselves, relax and hold meetings: “Join a vibrant community to create, collaborate, and explore limitless possibilities together.”

    Lucie shared a link to the official SHIB website, which says that official early access to it is open already.

    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    Tue, 12/24/2024 - 16:06
    SHIB Burns Collapse as Price Makes Unexpected Pivot
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    Millions of SHIB disappear in flames

    According to a recent update on the Shibburn website, which tracks SHIB burn transactions, 7,309,654 SHIB meme coins have been destroyed in total over the past 24 hours.

    That helped lift the daily SHIB burn rate by 41.87%. That result was achieved thanks to 11 transactions conducted in the past day, where the largest ones carried 4,326,195 and 1,040,537 SHIB.

    The Shiba Inu price has been trying to surpass the $0.00002380 resistance, which was last touched on Dec. 21 and then again earlier today. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002337.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
