Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence

Pseudonymous marketing lead Lucie of the Shiba Inu team has published a tweet dedicated to the SHIB Metaverse, a project that has been in the works for the past two years but has seen no updates for a long while already.

Lucie published a reminder as to what the metaverse on Shibarium will be like and what it can give Shibarium users.

SHIB Metaverse recap and early access

Lucie’s post features the metaverse project that the SHIB developer team has been working away on. She reminded the community that the metaverse will be powered by the layer-2 Shibarium solution, and it will be much more than just a digital space for the vast global SHIB community. It will be a “platform for creativity, connection, and ownership.”

Lucie’s reminder says that in the metaverse, anyone can claim their digital land recorded on the blockchain: “Own, trade, and develop virtual real estate.” The metaverse allows creating one’s personalized avatars “with endless customization options that reflect your style and vision.”

Step Into SHIB: The Metaverse – Where Imagination Meets Reality



Welcome to SHIB: The Metaverse, a groundbreaking virtual world powered by Shibarium, Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 blockchain. This is more than a digital space—it’s a platform for creativity, connection, and ownership.



🟪… pic.twitter.com/ouu1TqVvhV — 𝐋𝐔𝐂𝐈𝐄 (@LucieSHIB) December 24, 2024

The metaverse contains all types of locations — “cozy retreats” and “bustling cities.” Parts of virtual lands here are called “hubs,” and over the past two years, the SHIB team has presented several of them to the community, featuring locations such as the “WAGMI Temple” and “Rocket Pond.”

The metaverse is expected to become a huge virtual hub for the SHIB community, allowing users to spend time in it, get together, share ideas, enjoy themselves, relax and hold meetings: “Join a vibrant community to create, collaborate, and explore limitless possibilities together.”

Lucie shared a link to the official SHIB website, which says that official early access to it is open already.

Millions of SHIB disappear in flames

According to a recent update on the Shibburn website, which tracks SHIB burn transactions, 7,309,654 SHIB meme coins have been destroyed in total over the past 24 hours.

That helped lift the daily SHIB burn rate by 41.87%. That result was achieved thanks to 11 transactions conducted in the past day, where the largest ones carried 4,326,195 and 1,040,537 SHIB.

The Shiba Inu price has been trying to surpass the $0.00002380 resistance, which was last touched on Dec. 21 and then again earlier today. At the time of this writing, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00002337.