XRP Price Chart 'Stays Hilarious,' Says Expert Trader — What Does It Mean?

The price action of XRP has been at the center of the crypto market discussion for over a month now, but it seems things are far from over for the popular cryptocurrency. For example, since the beginning of November, the price of XRP has gained over 460% in value and is now quoted at around $2.70.

Observing the chart of what is currently the world's third largest cryptocurrency, a popular trader known online by the nickname DonAlt said that it actually "remains hilarious."

Could such an assessment be considered negative? Perhaps not.

No matter what timeframe I pull up, the XRP chart stays hilarious pic.twitter.com/bvsvEo8AjF — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) December 17, 2024

As can be seen on a chart observed by the expert trader, the price action of XRP seems to be repeating the patterns it showed during its recent rise. This could mean that the popular cryptocurrency does not plan to stop anywhere near current levels and is currently trying to stay above the major order block, with a visible resistance level at $2.7265 per XRP.

Previously, in August and in the fall, we predicted that the price of XRP could eventually reach as high as $4.20. As of now, the coin remains only 65% behind this coveted mark. What is amusing is that the all-time high for XRP is only about 30% away from the current level.

With the insanity the cryptocurrency has shown in recent weeks, the all-time high repeat seems programmed for XRP. But whether this "hilarious" price chart situation will lead to $4.20 as a new historical high is the ultimate question.

Nothing is set in stone, but as Elon Musk once said, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.