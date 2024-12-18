Advertisement
    XRP Price Chart 'Stays Hilarious,' Says Expert Trader — What Does It Mean?

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Top trader DonAlt labels XRP price chart as hilarious, here's why
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 14:11
    XRP Price Chart 'Stays Hilarious,' Says Expert Trader — What Does It Mean?
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price action of XRP has been at the center of the crypto market discussion for over a month now, but it seems things are far from over for the popular cryptocurrency. For example, since the beginning of November, the price of XRP has gained over 460% in value and is now quoted at around $2.70. 

    Observing the chart of what is currently the world's third largest cryptocurrency, a popular trader known online by the nickname DonAlt said that it actually "remains hilarious." 

    Could such an assessment be considered negative? Perhaps not. 

    As can be seen on a chart observed by the expert trader, the price action of XRP seems to be repeating the patterns it showed during its recent rise. This could mean that the popular cryptocurrency does not plan to stop anywhere near current levels and is currently trying to stay above the major order block, with a visible resistance level at $2.7265 per XRP.

    Previously, in August and in the fall, we predicted that the price of XRP could eventually reach as high as $4.20. As of now, the coin remains only 65% behind this coveted mark. What is amusing is that the all-time high for XRP is only about 30% away from the current level.

    With the insanity the cryptocurrency has shown in recent weeks, the all-time high repeat seems programmed for XRP. But whether this "hilarious" price chart situation will lead to $4.20 as a new historical high is the ultimate question. 

    Nothing is set in stone, but as Elon Musk once said, the most entertaining outcome is the most likely.

    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

