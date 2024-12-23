Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for December 23

    Denys Serhiichuk
    When can traders expect bounce back from meme coins?
    Mon, 23/12/2024 - 13:56
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.52% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE is trading sideways on the daily chart. As none of the sides is dominating, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves any time soon. 

    In this regard, one may witness consolidation in the narrow range of $0.30-$0.33 within the next few days.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3139 at press time.

    SHIB/USD

    The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00002107. If it breaks out, there is a possibility to see a dump to the $0.000020 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

    SHIB is trading at $0.00002178 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

