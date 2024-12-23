DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for December 23

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bears have turned out to be more powerful than bulls at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has declined by 1.52% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's fall, the price of DOGE is trading sideways on the daily chart. As none of the sides is dominating, traders are unlikely to see sharp moves any time soon.

In this regard, one may witness consolidation in the narrow range of $0.30-$0.33 within the next few days.

DOGE is trading at $0.3139 at press time.

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has dropped by 1.17% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of the meme coin is near the support of $0.00002107. If it breaks out, there is a possibility to see a dump to the $0.000020 area. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00002178 at press time.