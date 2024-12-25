Advertisement
    SHIB Burns Rally by Almost 100%, Here's What's Happening

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Shiba Inu burn rate jumps pushed by big recent Shibarium development
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 16:44
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to the recent data shared by the Shibburn tracking service, over the past day, the SHIB community has managed to push a substantial amount of meme coins out of the circulating supply.

    SHIB burn rate skyrockets nearly 100%

    The largest cryptocurrency movements to unspendable addresses here carried 4,326,195 SHIB and 1,040,537 SHIB. The total amount of meme coins locked in dead-end blockchain wallets constitutes 6,269,117 SHIB.

    The burn rate, respectively, has jumped to 97.97%, per recent Shibburn update. The large increase in this important metric coincided with the big recent Shibarium development.

    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 10:26
    Key SHIB Metaverse Launch Post Issued by Shiba Inu Team After Long Silence
    Shytoshi Kusama highlights SHIB Metaverse launch

    The lead developer of the Shiba Inu team, known under the pseudonym Shytoshii Kusama, several times today mentioned the rollout of the Metaverse created by the SHIB developer team and is currently open to early access for SHIB users.

    When an X user thanked Kusama for this, the SHIB lead stated that it was not thanks only to him but also to “many, many incredible people” who have worked together for a long time to make this happen.

    Kusama also hinted that this was just “the first of many things coming soon.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
