Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP challenger Stellar (XLM) eyes its largest crash in three years
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 15:01
    XRP Rival XLM Price Could Be on Verge of Biggest Crash Since 2021 If Bollinger Bands Pattern Is Validated
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Last Sunday, U.Today reported that the price of the popular cryptocurrency XRP is about to take a nosedive. It will be the worst crash since 2018, when it lost 85% in three months. This time does not seem as dangerous for XRP, but there might be more damage than initially thought, as Stellar (XLM) token is on the same path for its price. 

    Advertisement

    Both Stellar and XRP have always been seen as challengers in the cross-border payments space. They have similar roots; Stellar was cofounded by Jed McCaleb, who also founded Ripple. They are often competing for a share of the blockchain payments ecosystem, and as a result, XLM has been acting like a beta version of XRP in terms of price action.

    Related
    XRP Ledger Surpasses 93 Million Ledgers in Major Milestone
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 14:34
    XRP Ledger Surpasses 93 Million Ledgers in Major Milestone
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    HOT Stories
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    Dogecoin Whales on Move: 270 Million DOGE Shifted Within 96 Hours
    BlackRock's Ethereum ETF Greatly Outperforming Bitcoin ETF
    XRP's Flag Pattern: What to Expect? Dogecoin (DOGE) Reaches Equilibrium, Bitcoin (BTC) Critical Support Level Reached

    According to Bollinger Bands, after a big surge in the last few weeks, the price of XRP hit a ceiling at the upper band, and now it is more likely to drop back to the median. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    For XLM, it is a similar story. The upper band high was reached and even broken at $0.6374, while the median, represented by the 20-day moving average, is stretching at $0.21. A similar thing happened in 2021. Back then, the price of XLM reached a high at $0.797 and then dropped by 48.73% in just one week.

    Related
    $69 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase on Christmas
    Wed, 12/25/2024 - 13:39
    $69 Million XRP Transfer Stuns Major US Exchange Coinbase on Christmas
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    The Stellar token has already seen a 40% drop over the last three weeks, and its price is now at $0.386. Could we be heading for another 45% dip? If we look at what happened in 2021, the answer is maybe. But nothing is set in stone, and the price performance of XLM will still very much rely on broader market tendencies and not historical experience.

    #XLM #Stellar News #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #Jed McCaleb
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    Price Analysis
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:35
    XRP Price Prediction for December 25
    Price Analysis
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Title news
    News
    Dec 25, 2024 - 15:13
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 22, 2024 - 18:30
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Conversational AI & Customer Experience Summit 2025 Asia
    LBank Awarded Best CEX at Crypto.News Awards 2024
    Gate Group Announces Acquisition of Coin Master Co., Ltd., Officially Entering the Japanese Market
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    XRP Price Prediction for December 25
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    XRP Price Turns Bull Green on Christmas Eve, Shiba Inu Burns Collapse, Max Keiser Predicts $2,200,000 Per Bitcoin: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD