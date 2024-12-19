Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 19

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Cardano (ADA) ended yet?
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 12:51
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    ADA/USD

    The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 6.04% over the last 24 hours.

    Despite today's drop, the rate of ADA is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance of $0.9885 happens, growth may continue to the vital $1 area and above.

    On the bigger time frame, buyers are trying to come back to the game after yesterday's decline. If the daily candle closes far from $0.9580, there is a chance to see a bounce back, followed by a test of the $1.05 zone soon.

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as only a few days remain until the bar's closure. 

    However, if the sellers' pressure continues and the rate reaches $0.90, traders may witness a test of the support of $0.8173 by the end of the month.

    ADA is trading at $0.9847 at press time.

    #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

