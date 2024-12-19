Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for December 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The rates of most of the coins are falling today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has declined by 6.04% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

Despite today's drop, the rate of ADA is looking bullish on the hourly chart. If the breakout of the local resistance of $0.9885 happens, growth may continue to the vital $1 area and above.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, buyers are trying to come back to the game after yesterday's decline. If the daily candle closes far from $0.9580, there is a chance to see a bounce back, followed by a test of the $1.05 zone soon.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any predictions, as only a few days remain until the bar's closure.

However, if the sellers' pressure continues and the rate reaches $0.90, traders may witness a test of the support of $0.8173 by the end of the month.

ADA is trading at $0.9847 at press time.