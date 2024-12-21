Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for December 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to restore the lost initiative, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 6.58% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is approaching the local support of $3,393. If a breakout happens, the correction may continue to the $3,300 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, bulls have failed to keep yesterday's growth. If today's bar closes around the current prices or below, there is a chance of a test of the support level of $3,252 by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly candle closure.

If it happens near $3,200, traders may witness an ongoing decline the upcoming week.

Ethereum is trading at $3,406 at press time.