    131.2 Million SHIB Torched, But There's Big Catch Here

    Yuri Molchan
    Large amount of meme coins burned by SHIB army, while price dropped sharply
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 12:03
    131.2 Million SHIB Torched, But There's Big Catch Here
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    The Shibburn data tracking platform has revealed that the SHIB community has succeeded in removing SHIB meme coins from circulation. However, there is nuance with this massive burn that does not make it look that good.

    This coincided with the large SHIB price drop by roughly 10%.

    131.2 million SHIB burned in past week

    The recently published tweet revealed that over the past seven days, the SHIB community has transferred 131,204,000 SHIB to a dead-end wallet. Still, the weekly burn rate has plunged by 67.29%.

    As for daily SHIB burns, things look more optimistic here in terms of the burn rate reading: +69.28%. However, the amount of burned Shiba Inu meme coins is 21.8x smaller and comprises 6,181,175 meme coins. It was achieved thanks to eight burn transactions. The largest ones burned 2,874,467; 1,701,750; 1,463,776 and 1,000,000 SHIB.

    According to Shibburn, by now, a total of 410,742,824,445,039 SHIB have been transferred to unspendable wallets, while 584,120,275,779,942 SHIB keep circulating on the cryptocurrency market.

    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    Massive 400 Billion SHIB From Early Whale Stuns Major US Exchange
    650 SHIB sold by early whale

    As reported by U.Today earlier, an early cryptocurrency whale, who purchased more than 15 trillion Shiba Inu four years ago, sold two massive batches of Shiba Inu, which together comprise 650 billion SHIB.

    The bigger transaction, carrying 400 billion SHIB, was tracked by @spotonchain. The funds were sent to Gemini, the crypto exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, Tyler and Cameron, based in the U.S. The 400 billion SHIB is valued at $9.69 million.

    The second transaction was reported by the @lookonchain account as the same early SHIB investor transferred 250 billion SHIB. The destination was not mentioned. After buying 15.2 trillion Shiba Inu and the recent sales, this whale now holds roughly two trillion SHIB worth $48.54 million in fiat.

    SHIB market performance

    Over the last day, the second largest canine-themed cryptocurrency has stopped by approximately 10%, losing the $0.00002617 level and landing at $0.00002338. By now, SHIB has recovered by 4.27% and is trading at $0.00002440.

    Not only SHIB but the whole cryptocurrency market followed the brief plunge of the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, as it crashed below $100,000 as the Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced that the upcoming interest rate cut would constitute only 25 basis points rather than 100 basis points, as was expected by the global crypto community.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
