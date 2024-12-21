DOGE Price Prediction for December 21

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

The rate of DOGE has risen by 25.6% since yesterday.

Despite today's sharp rise, the price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The rate is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3487.

If the correction continues, traders may expect a test of the support level by tomorrow.

On the bigger time frame, the bar is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.28-$0.30 area soon.

From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.2724 level. If it happens far from it, a further decline might be postponed.

DOGE is trading at $0.3252 at press time.