    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for December 21

    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of DOGE ended yet?
    Sat, 21/12/2024 - 13:25
    DOGE Price Prediction for December 21
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Most of the coins have returned to the green zone, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The rate of DOGE has risen by 25.6% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's sharp rise, the price of DOGE is looking bearish on the hourly chart. The rate is falling after a false breakout of the resistance of $0.3487.

    If the correction continues, traders may expect a test of the support level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the bar is about to close with a long wick, which is a bearish signal. If the situation does not change by the end of the day, one can expect a test of the $0.28-$0.30 area soon.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, traders should pay attention to the candle closure in terms of the $0.2724 level. If it happens far from it, a further decline might be postponed.

    DOGE is trading at $0.3252 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

