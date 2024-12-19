Advertisement
    $782 Million Liquidation Tsunami Punishes XRP Bulls: Bottom Hit?

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    XRP wipes out $40 million as price swings like meme
    Thu, 19/12/2024 - 13:48
    $782 Million Liquidation Tsunami Punishes XRP Bulls: Bottom Hit?
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market was hit by a tsunami of liquidations, which took away almost $800 million in traders' positions. Diving deeper into the data from CoinGlass, it is apparent that most of them, namely, almost 84% of them, came from long positions. In addition, one of the highlights of the past large-scale destruction of traders is the situation with trading on derivatives on XRP, the third largest cryptocurrency right now.

    Over the past 24 hours, $30.75 million worth of long positions and $10.94 million worth of short positions were liquidated in the trading of perpetual futures on XRP. At the same time, a surge in liquidations by bearish-minded traders occurred only in the last hour, and before that, the imbalance in liquidations reached more than 1,000%. 

    As a result, right now, XRP is at the top of the market in terms of liquidations, which on the one hand demonstrates increased interest in the cryptocurrency as a trading instrument, and on the other hand displays its price trends. 

    Article image
    XRP to USD by CoinMarketCap

    For the period under review, the price of XRP collapsed by more than 16%, reaching a local bottom at $2.17. However, it further managed to regain part of the fall during today's trading session, recovering by more than 11%. 

    Right now, the XRP price chart and the overall situation around it literally look like a popular meme and make you wonder: is it over? It remains an open question, but one thing is certain - the market will continue to dump traders ineptly managing risk.

    #XRP #XRP News #Ripple News #XRP Price Analysis
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

