    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for December 16

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Has correction of Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and XRP started yet?
    Mon, 16/12/2024 - 14:55
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bears are keeping the pressure on at the beginning of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has risen by 0.37% over the last 24 hours.

    Image by TradingView

    Despite today's growth, the price of the main crypto is looking bearish on the daily chart. It made a false breakout of the resistance level of $104,630. If the decline continues, one can expect a test of the vital $100,000 area soon.

    Bitcoin is trading at $103,333 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.24% since yesterday.

    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the rate of the main altcoin has once again bounced off the important zone of $4,000. If the bar closes far from that mark, the correction may lead to the test of the $3,800 range by the end of the week.

    Ethereum is trading at $3,896 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    Unlike other coins, the rate of XRP has declined by 2.11%.

    Image by TradingView

    From the technical point of view, the price of XRP is coming back to the support level of $2.1743. If buyers cannot seize the initiative soon, traders may witness a test of the $2.20 area.

    XRP is trading at $2.360 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

