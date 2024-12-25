Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'

    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoiner and MicroStrategy founder utters Bitcoin Christmas statement, reacting to BTC's overnight surge
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 15:13
    Michael Saylor Reacts to Bitcoin Xmas Rally: 'There Is No Second-Best Christmas Gift'
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    MicroStrategy boss Michael Saylor has published a regular daily tweet to endorse the world’s flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin, on which his company has made a big bet, investing billions of U.S. dollars of raised funds this year.

    As Bitcoin price rallied 4.56% during the last 24 hours, which is believed to be a “Santa Claus rally” by many, when financial markets begin to rally before Christmas, Saylor issued a tweet, in which he is depicted as Santa holding a box with a present with a Bitcoin logo on it, saying, “There is no second-best Christmas gift.” BTC surged from $94,190 to the $99,500 zone but is currently changing hands at $98,620 per coin.

    The “there is no second-best” phrase is frequently applied to Bitcoin by BTC maximalists, as they underscore Bitcoin’s superiority over not only the rest of the crypto market but over the rest of the assets on traditional markets as well.

    Saylor brings "$299 million Bitcoin gift" to MSTR holders

    A day earlier, Michael Saylor took to his X account to announce that last week, MicroStrategy’s treasury operations brought an overall Bitcoin yield of 0.72%, which is a net benefit of approximately 3,177 BTC. At a Bitcoin price on Tuesday of $94,000, Saylor referred to that yield as a “$299 million gift” to MicroStrategy shareholders.

    This week, the company spread the word about yet another massive Bitcoin purchase made using its cash reserves and funds raised thanks to shareholders. MicroStrategy bought a $561 million Bitcoin chunk, therefore, as of now, the business intelligence firm holds a total of 444,262 Bitcoin worth roughly $27.7 billion.

    Roughly a month ago, Michael Saylor announced that he intends to throw a “Bitcoin $100k” party at his house on New Year's Eve. Back then, Bitcoin was still trading slightly above $90,000, but he intends to have that party anyway. There is roughly one week to go before that day arrives.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy News
