    Original U.Today article

    XRP Price Prediction for December 25

    Denys Serhiichuk
    Can end of week become bullish for XRP?
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 15:35
    The market is neither bullish nor bearish on Christmas, according to CoinMarketCap.

    XRP/USD

    The rate of XRP has declined by 0.8% over the last 24 hours.

    On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish, as it is on the way to the local support of $2.26. If sellers' pressure continues, and the daily bar closes around that area, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.24 zone.

    On the bigger time frame, the price is trading within yesterday's candle, which means none of the sides is dominating. Thus, the volume has dropped as well.

    All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs in the near future.

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As the rate is far from the key levels, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $2. If the price breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.50 range.

    XRP is trading at $2.28 at press time.

    About the author
    Denys Serhiichuk

    With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
    Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

