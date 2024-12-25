XRP Price Prediction for December 25

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neither bullish nor bearish on Christmas, according to CoinMarketCap.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

XRP/USD

The rate of XRP has declined by 0.8% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of XRP is looking bearish, as it is on the way to the local support of $2.26. If sellers' pressure continues, and the daily bar closes around that area, there is a chance to see a breakout, followed by a move to the $2.24 zone.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price is trading within yesterday's candle, which means none of the sides is dominating. Thus, the volume has dropped as well.

All in all, traders are unlikely to see sharp ups or downs in the near future.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As the rate is far from the key levels, one should pay attention to the interim zone of $2. If the price breaks it, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $1.50 range.

XRP is trading at $2.28 at press time.