Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025

During a recent appearance on CNBC, permabull Tom Lee predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $250,000 in 2024.

Lee believes that investors should consider a much higher Bitcoin allocation in 2025 due to the fact that the regulatory landscape is becoming significantly friendlier.

At the same time, Lee has predicted that Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, could surge all the way to $6,000.

The analyst appears to be convinced that an all-out altseason could happen in 2025, with Solana and some other alternative cryptocurrencies potentially doing "extremely well."

As reported by U.Today, Lee repeatedly predicted that the price of Bitcoin would hit $150,000 in 2024.

So far, the leading cryptocurrency has peaked at $108,135, and it seems highly unlikely that Lee's target will be reached this year considering that Bitcoin bulls have less than one week left.

The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $98,148 after approaching $100,000 on Christmas Eve.