    Bitcoin Price Predicted to Hit $250,000 by Tom Lee in 2025

    Alex Dovbnya
    The Bitcoin price is expected to hit $250,000 in 2025 by Tom Lee
    Wed, 25/12/2024 - 6:03
    During a recent appearance on CNBC, permabull Tom Lee predicted that the price of Bitcoin could surge to $250,000 in 2024. 

    Lee believes that investors should consider a much higher Bitcoin allocation in 2025 due to the fact that the regulatory landscape is becoming significantly friendlier. 

    At the same time, Lee has predicted that Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, could surge all the way to $6,000. 

    The analyst appears to be convinced that an all-out altseason could happen in 2025, with Solana and some other alternative cryptocurrencies potentially doing "extremely well."

    As reported by U.Today, Lee repeatedly predicted that the price of Bitcoin would hit $150,000 in 2024. 

    So far, the leading cryptocurrency has peaked at $108,135, and it seems highly unlikely that Lee's target will be reached this year considering that Bitcoin bulls have less than one week left. 

    The leading cryptocurrency is currently trading at $98,148 after approaching $100,000 on Christmas Eve. 

    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

