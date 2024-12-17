Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    $4.20 XRP may be real amid biggest breakout in price's history
    Tue, 17/12/2024 - 15:20
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The price of the popular cryptocurrency XRP has risen over 467% in just over a month and is currently trading at $2.70. For many, even the most bullish XRP enthusiasts, such a wild performance came as a surprise, but U.Today had been predicting such an outcome for the cryptocurrency long before this surge happened. 

    Advertisement

    You may remember U.Today stories about the historic price breakout that XRP was about to trigger back in early August. Well, fast forward to December, and "we're here," as the old cryptocurrency meme goes. 

    Related
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Sun, 08/11/2024 - 14:45
    XRP Gears Up for Biggest Breakout in Price History
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    HOT Stories
    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    Breaking: Ripple Stablecoin RLUSD Officially Goes Live
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Spots Important Bullish XRP Pattern
    Mammoth $2.51 Billion in Bitcoin in Past 20 Hours — What's Going On?

    Now, the question on everyone's mind is where the token is actually headed and where it will stop. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: TradingView

    For that, we will return to our projections back when this breakout was just a projection, and we learn that the ultimate target for XRP is somewhere around the $4.20 mark. While memetic in nature, there is an actual calculation behind this number because, given the fact that the price of XRP broke out of roughly six years of accumulation within a bull triangle pattern, its price was projected to surge about 630%, analogous to what happened in 2013 and 2017 — albeit on a smaller scale. With two-thirds of that move already completed, and XRP's all-time high at around $3.30, it does not seem like a dream anymore.

    Related
    XRP Gains 11% Weekly as Biggest Breakout in Price History Nears
    Sun, 09/15/2024 - 14:33
    XRP Gains 11% Weekly as Biggest Breakout in Price History Nears
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Neither is it set in stone. As with everything that happens on the crypto market, all predictions and even mathematical calculations can turn ugly with just the slightest "stick in the wheel."

    On the one hand, XRP's breakout actually happened as the price chart indicated. On the other hand, "little people" believed it would happen and held their tokens on the sidelines during this eight-year-long period of trading.

    #XRP #XRP News #XRP Price Analysis #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 14:58
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Dec 17, 2024 - 14:46
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 319,571% — What's Happening?
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Step into Future of Gambling with Gateway2Fortune: Where Innovation Meets Excitement
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    $4.20 XRP May Be Real Amid Biggest Breakout in Price's History
    16.25 Billion Cardano (ADA) in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    SHIB Burns Skyrocket 319,571% — What's Happening?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD