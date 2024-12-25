20 Million RLUSD Rapidly Moved, Flowing into Market

Advertisement

Ripple continues to mint RLUSD stablecoins, injecting them into the market, while RLUSD is gaining traction pretty fast. Over the past three days, a staggering RLUSD batch has flown into exchanges.

20 million RLUSD goes to crypto market

As reported by U.Today earlier, over the past two days, Ripple Treasury has minted and transferred roughly 17 million RLUSD — its new product, which was launched on the market a week ago and has already been listed by many crypto exchanges.

Less than a dozen batches of RLUSD, some coming close to two million coins, were shoveled by anonymous wallets affiliated with Ripple. However, relatively fresh data from the Ripple Stablecoin Tracker X account has revealed that almost 20 hours ago, another 3,000,000 RLUSD were transferred.

🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 3,000,000 #RLUSD transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet.https://t.co/XdI0BU1IB2 — Ripple Stablecoin Tracker (@RL_Tracker) December 24, 2024

Currently, the Ripple U.S. stablecoin occupies the 2,943rd position on the CoinMarketCap scale with a market capitalization value of $53.1 million.

Anonymous XRP transaction hits Coinbase, here's nuance

Popular blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large cryptocurrency transactions and shares the details on the X social media platform, has spread the word about a large amount of XRP that has hit the largest U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase.

The above-mentioned source of blockchain data tweeted that less than two hours ago, 30,171,667 XRP (equal to $69,244,848 in fiat) were mysteriously shoveled by an unknown wallet to the Coinbase crypto trading platform.

XRP-focused explorer Bithomp commented that the “anonymous” wallet that initiated the transaction was initiated by a blockchain address affiliated with Coinbase, making it an internal transaction on this exchange.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the XRP price demonstrated an unexpected surge of 5.34%, which can be attributed to the annual “Santa rally” on financial markets. By now, though, XRP has shed almost all of those gains, losing 3.35% and changing hands at $2.6507.