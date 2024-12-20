Advertisement
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Warns Cardano (ADA) Community of 'Potential CAR-crash'

    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Latest Cardano price prediction by Peter Brandt may scare ADA investors as ominous head-and-shoulders pattern hints at 47% drop
    Fri, 20/12/2024 - 14:58
    Trading Veteran Peter Brandt Warns Cardano (ADA) Community of 'Potential CAR-crash'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Two weeks ago, Cardano (ADA) was trading above $1.30. Today, it sits at $0.80, having lost over 34% of its value in a sharp decline that erased critical support levels. The drop has left the token in what some might call freefall, with its recent movements resembling a "falling knife" more than a healthy market correction.

    Against this backdrop, popular market analyst Peter Brandt has weighed in with his perspective. With decades of trading expertise, Brandt’s observations often carry weight among investors. His latest analysis highlights a head-and-shoulders pattern forming on ADA’s price chart. The neckline for this bearish formation was set at $0.90, a level that has already been breached, adding drama to his forecast of further losses.

    Patterns like these do not form in isolation. They often signal deeper trends, and for ADA, the implications are concerning. The head-and-shoulders structure suggests that the price may fall by an amount roughly equal to the distance between the “head” of the pattern and its neckline. 

    In practical terms, this could mean another 47% drop in price for the Cardano token.

    The community around Cardano is optimistic and believes in the project's fundamentals, but they might be divided over how to interpret this technical signal. The pattern shows price movement - not the blockchain's underlying value - and traders often respond to such developments with caution, or sell.

    Still, it is not just technical analysis at play here. The market's feeling is subdued, and ADA's struggle to hold key levels could signal waning confidence. We do not know if this will play out as predicted, but it is hard to ignore the drop below $1, and the subsequent fall below $0.90. Cardano is about to face a crucial test.

    The next few weeks will show if the cryptocurrency can defy the technical outlook or if Brandt's bearish scenario unfolds as anticipated.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

