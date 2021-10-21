Ethereum Hits New All-Time High of $4,366

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum is following in the footsteps of Bitcoin, and an hour ago, it reached a new all-time high of $4,336, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Image via CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin hit a new ATH on Oct. 20, reaching $66,930 after the launch of the first U.S. Bitcoin futures ETF by CoinShares on the NYSE on Oct. 19.

In August of this year, Ethereum developers rolled out the EIP-1559 upgrade which, among other things, enabled an ETH token burn.

In December 2020, Ethereum launched the zero phase of Ethereum 2.0 and validators began depositing Ether, locking it in the ETH 2.0 contract.

Earlier, U.Today reported that Ethereum exchange supplies were draining and, in the past three months, whales with wallets holding from 1 million to 10 million ETH purchased another 13.9 percent of ETH in circulation.