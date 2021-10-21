Ethereum Whales with 1 to 10 Million ETH Add 13.9% Coins As Ether Approaches ATH

Large holders of Ethereum have been buying large amounts of Ether on a steady basis since August, an analytics report says

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Top Ethereum wallets have been adding Ethereum steadily since August and keep doing so even as the price is approaching the all-time high reached in May.

Top ETH whales buy another 13.9% of Ether

Santiment on-chain data provider has tweeted that Ethereum wallets holding from 1 to 10 million Ethereum have been purchasing massive lumps of Ether in the past three months.

Over this period, they have acquired 13.9% of the Ethereum supply and keep adding more, even though the Ether price has soared to the $4,200 zone, inching closer to surpassing the May all-time high of Ethereum.

Non-exchange ETH whales hold 5x more ETH than whales on exchanges

According to a Santiment tweet published earlier in October, the ratio of non-exchange and exchange crypto whales and their ETH holdings now constitutes 5:1.

Crypto whales now hold five times more Ethereum on non-exchange wallets than other whales hold on exchange addresses.

The ETH holdings of the former now total 22.91 million Ethereum compared to only 4.6 million ETH stored on addresses based on crypto exchanges.

Besides, in July, the top 10 Ethereum addresses acquired big amounts of ETH and, back then, they held 20.58% of the second-largest cryptocurrency.

In the meantime, as reported by U.Today earlier, ETH exchange supply has been declining substantially as investors have been withdrawing Ether to cold wallets for long-term storage. This may be one of the main reasons for the growth of the Ethereum price.

Ethereum inches closer to its May peak

On May 12, Ether managed to reach a historic rise, soaring to a $4,362 all-time high. Since then, ETH has dropped twice to the $1,780 low (in June and July). In early August, it surpassed the $3,000 level after the implementation of EIP-1559 (also known as the London hardfork) on Aug. 5.

At the end of last week, Ethereum recovered the $4,000 line and, on Wednesday, it surged to the $4,239 price mark, following Bitcoin hitting an all-time high of $66,930.

Along with the EIP-1559 upgrade, a burning mechanism for Ethereum was rolled out for ETH fees. Since then, large amounts of Ether have been destroyed, which makes the ETH supply smaller and more deflationary, helping its price to rise.

As of Oct. 11, more than 500,000 ETH have been destroyed. Over the past 30 days, around $824 million worth of Ethereum fees have been burned.