Ethereum Founder Sets Record Straight About Token Sales

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently set the record straight about his alleged token sales.

Advertisement

The 30-year-old programmer claims that he is yet to sell any layer-2 tokens or other project tokens that he currently holds. However, he does not plan to invest in L2 or other token projects in the near future.

Last week, the Canadian programmer has clarified that he personally has not sold any ETH while keeping his proceeds since 2018.

The widely scrutinized sales were donations to various projects that the Ethereum co-founder views as valuable. Some of his financial contributions expand beyond the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For instance, Buterin is also interested in biomedical resource and technology development.

Advertisement

Buterin has clarified that he only wants to support the things that he views as valuable.

That said, he is not willing to invest in specific cryptocurrency projects since he wants to make it clear that he will not try to twist the Ethereum protocol in a direction that specifically benefits some random cryptocurrency tokens that he happens to hold.

As reported by U.Today , Buterin also recently clarified that his salary at the Ethereum Foundation currently stands at $139,500 per year.

With that being said, Buterin's personal Ethereum (ETH) holdings currently stand at $564.63 million, according to data provided by crypto data firm Arkham Intelligence.

Buterin famously convinced the Ethereum Foundation to sell as much as 70,000 ETH at the top of the 2017 bull market cycle.