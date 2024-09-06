    Ethereum Founder Sets Record Straight About Token Sales

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has clarified that he is not willing to invest in L2 projects
    Fri, 6/09/2024 - 7:58
    Ethereum Founder Sets Record Straight About Token Sales
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin recently set the record straight about his alleged token sales. 

    Advertisement

    The 30-year-old programmer claims that he is yet to sell any layer-2 tokens or other project tokens that he currently holds. However, he does not plan to invest in L2 or other token projects in the near future. 

    Last week, the Canadian programmer has clarified that he personally has not sold any ETH while keeping his proceeds since 2018.

    HOT Stories
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    This Is Where Bitcoin (BTC) Price Is Heading, Dogecoin (DOGE) in Bad State, Solana (SOL) Bounce Is Incoming, Here's Why
    Top Exchange Enables WIF and PEPE Trading in Canada
    Peter Schiff Trashes Bitcoin ETF Hype

    The widely scrutinized sales were donations to various projects that the Ethereum co-founder views as valuable. Some of his financial contributions expand beyond the cryptocurrency ecosystem. For instance, Buterin is also interested in biomedical resource and technology development. 

    Advertisement

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Initiates Another Suspicious 2.1 Million STRK Unlock
    Thu, 09/05/2024 - 12:44
    Vitalik Buterin Initiates Another Suspicious 2.1 Million STRK Unlock
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    Buterin has clarified that he only wants to support the things that he views as valuable. 

    That said, he is not willing to invest in specific cryptocurrency projects since he wants to make it clear that he will not try to twist the Ethereum protocol in a direction that specifically benefits some random cryptocurrency tokens that he happens to hold. 

    Related
    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Telegram's Pavel Durov Arrest
    Sun, 08/25/2024 - 12:02
    Vitalik Buterin Breaks Silence on Telegram's Pavel Durov Arrest
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    As reported by U.Today, Buterin also recently clarified that his salary at the Ethereum Foundation currently stands at $139,500 per year. 

    With that being said, Buterin's personal Ethereum (ETH) holdings currently stand at $564.63 million, according to data provided by crypto data firm Arkham Intelligence. 

    Buterin famously convinced the Ethereum Foundation to sell as much as 70,000 ETH at the top of the 2017 bull market cycle. 

    #Ethereum News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 8:09
    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Sep 6, 2024 - 5:28
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    GriffinAI Unveils the Playground for AI Agents
    Agora-Backed AUSD Stablecoin is Live on Sui
    Crypto Staking Rewards Module Launches with Various Programs
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Slams Fed for Sanctioning United Texas Bank Over Bitcoin
    Ethereum Founder Sets Record Straight About Token Sales
    CZ Will Never Run Binance Again
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD